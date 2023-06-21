Eleanor Theresa Justice
Eleanor Theresa (Reesie Mason) Justice, 75, of Harrisonburg, passed away June 16, 2023, at Sentara RMH after a long illness. Theresa was born March 19, 1948, in Harrisonburg, Va. to the late Thomas J. and Annie E. (Moore) Mason.
She was a graduate of Harrisonburg High School. Theresa was employed at Friendship Industries.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Justice was preceded in death by her son, Sean Justice, and siblings, Nelson Mason, Rodney Mason, Thomas Mason, Robert Mason, Gene Mason and Virginia (Sally) Hooker.
Survivors include her husband, Edward DuBoyd of Harrisonburg; daughter, Natasha Mason-Walker (and husband, Mark) of Milton, Mass.; sons, Shea Justice of Jamaica Plain, Mass. and Syid Justice of Harrisonburg, Va.; grandchildren, Maseana, Imani, Shea Jr., Cyid, Sy’Lani and Sadiyah; great-grandchildren, Brayla, Olaya and Cyid Malcolm; her siblings, Earl, Sue, Sylvia, Gayle, Celeste, Douglas and Deborah; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Services will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Visitation from 11 a.m.-Noon and Celebration of Life at Noon with the Rev. Costella Forney officiating.
Repast following at Simms School (Indoors).
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
