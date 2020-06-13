Eleanor Virginia Newman, 89, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Bridgewater Home.
Eleanor was born in Harrisonburg on June 8, 1931, a daughter of the late Virginia (Hartman) and Theodore Charles Craun, Sr.
She was a member of Clover Hill United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and was a Sunday School teacher. She was a homemaker and dedicated wife, helped her husband around the family farm and was very involved in her children and grandchildren's lives.
On July 10, 1952, she was united in marriage to George Alfred Newman, who preceded her in death.
Eleanor is survived by a daughter, Patty Fawley and husband, Elvin, of Bridgewater; a son, Michael Newman and wife, Connie, of Dayton; four grandchildren, Jennifer Fawley and husband, Christopher Waters, Ryan Fawley and wife, Kara, Mallory and husband, Jason Beckendorf, and Joshua Newman.
She is also preceded in death by a brother, Theodore Charles Craun, Jr.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, to pay their respects. Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Fire and Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
