Eleanor Wood Altizer, 81, of Waynesboro, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Augusta Health. Eleanor was born in Harrisonburg on May 29, 1941, a daughter of the late Emory Mark and Mattie Mae (Redifer) Wood. On Dec. 22, 1973, she was united in marriage for 49 years to Maynard A. Altizer.
Eleanor was a graduate of Wilson Memorial High School, class of 1958 and Brant Business School. She retired from DuPont in Waynesboro after 42 years of service. She was a member of the Augusta County Genealogy Society and was a great lover of dogs and cats.
In addition to her husband, Eleanor is survived by a stepson, Mark A. Altizer and wife, Angela, of Linthicum Heights, Md.; sister, Norma Davis of Mount Sidney, Va.; nieces, Karen Miller and husband, Pete, Donna Petry and husband, Randy, and Theresa Davis; great-nieces, Kate Williamson and husband, Patrick, and Morgan Petry; great-nephew, Cameron Shah; sister-in-law, Alice Whitesel; and a very special cat, Kobi.
She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ernest Davis.
A funeral service will be held at Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church in Grottoes Friday, June 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Edgewood Cemetery in Grottoes. The Rev. John McDonald will officiate.
A special thank you to Dr. Landen, Nurse Jana, and his team at the UVA Cancer Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wildlife Center of Virginia, 1800 S. Delphine Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980 or the Waynesboro Animal Hospital, 2637 W. Main St., Waynesboro, VA 22980.
