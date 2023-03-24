Eleathea Dora Losh Thurston
Eleathea Dora Losh Thurston, 88, of Fulks Run, transitioned from life to death on March 22, 2023, and was met at Heaven’s Gate by her family that has already passed.
She was born Feb. 12, 1935, in Staunton and was the daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Losh and Althea Snead Losh Fretwell.
Eleathea will be remembered as a strong, god-fearing, church-going, sassy, independent, stubborn women. But her doors and heart were always open to anyone who needed it and she was a very giving person. She attended Family Worship Center in Harrisonburg. Eleathea worked for 40 years at Genesco in Verona and later worked at Wampler Hatchery in Harrisonburg. She will be missed dearly by all of her family and friends.
Surviving are children, Teresa Mohler and husband, Wilson, Sandra Bowman and husband, Steve, John Thurston, Penny Miller and partner, Clifton Greenwalt; special grandchildren, who were raised in the home, John Puchlerz, Jayda Hullings; numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Preceding her in death are daughters, Balinda Sager and her husband, Dennis, Tammy Thurston; life partner, Carson “Tex” Grove; special great-grandson, Ayden Depoy; four siblings, Rodger, Balerma, Elmer, and Jerry. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Pastor Tony Hiles will conduct a funeral service 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Burial will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.