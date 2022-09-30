Elese Guyer Shiflet, 85, a resident of Hinton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Mrs. Shiflet was born May 4, 1937, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Wilbert Forest and Manola Dickenson Guyer.
She worked for over 40 years as a school bus driver. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and sewing. She was a member of Mount Bethel Church of the Brethren.
On July 2, 1955, she married Leroy Irving Shiflet, who survives.
Also surviving are her children, Mike Shiflet and wife, Julie, of Broadway, Gayle Jones and husband, Greg, of Woodstock and Mark Shiflet and companion, Bobbie Hammer; siblings, Alta Ritchie and husband, Dan, of Dayton, Karen Puffenbarger of Harrisonburg and Linda Miller of Dayton; grandchildren, Jeremy Shiflet and wife, Kristin, Ashlea Link and husband, Jared, Austin Payne, Dara Shiflet, Brooke Shiflet and Caleb Hammer; great-grandchildren, Alex Shiflet and Eliza Link; special extended granddaughter, Kelly Lam; and great-grandchildren, Dakson Lam and Harper Lam.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shiflet was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Staci Shiflet; and two brothers-in-law, Ted Puffenbarger and Robert Miller.
Pastor Marty Doss will conduct a graveside service Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Clover Hill Cemetery.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 3, from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family also invites friends to visit the home at anytime.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Clover Hill Fire and Rescue, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821 or the Mount Bethel Church of the Brethren, 8550 Robinson Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
