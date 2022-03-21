Elga Keith Propst “Betsy” Gaylor, 94, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
She was born in Brandywine, WV on April 4, 1927, and was the eldest daughter of the late Ember K. and Etha Mae (Pittsenbarger) Propst.
Betsy was a 1945 graduate of Franklin High School. She then embarked on long careers at McCroy’s and Roses Department Stores. She was a long time member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, where she helped create the weekly altar floral arrangements. Betsy was active in the Salvation Army Auxiliary and the Bridgewater Vol. Fire Dept Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed helping her neighbors and friends with her seamstress work.
She was united in marriage on June 8, 1952 to Calvin Connie Gaylor, who preceded her in death on February 14, 1995.
Betsy is survived by her children, Douglas Gaylor of Palmdale, CA, Steven Gaylor and wife Barbi of Richmond, and Pam Young and husband John of Rockingham; three sisters, Maxine Miller of Harrisonburg, Ruby Bolyard and husband Dave, of Augusta, GA, and Agnez Sanchez of San Clemente, CA; two brothers, Sheldon Propst and wife Bonnie of Bridgewater, and Garland Propst of Brandywine; two grandchildren, Bryce Aaron Young (Megan) and Kaitlyn Mae Clark (Grant), and great granddaughter Laikyn Young.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Warren Propst, and Kermit Propst and sister, Leila Hopkins.
An open attendance graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 22nd, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg, VA with Pastor Alex Zuber officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 E Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 468, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or Bridgewater Fire Dept., Ladies Auxiliary, 320 N. River Rd., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
