Elijah B. Pittington
Elijah Befree Pittington, 44, of Staunton, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Augusta Health Medical Center.
He was born April 7, 1978, in Harrisonburg and was the son of Nancy Schaeffer of Richmond and the late Walter “Ikie” Pittington Jr.
Elijah lived most of his life in the Keezletown area. He graduated from Broadway High School in 1997 and formerly worked in construction. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his mother, a son, Tryston Pittington of Staunton; and a stepsister, Bobbi Jean Schaeffer of Richmond, survive him.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
