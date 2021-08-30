Elinor passed peacefully on Aug. 26, 2021, at Bridgewater Home, Bridgewater, Va.
Early in the morning of July 23, 1938, Elinor was born to Charles Mack and Jennie Maria (Knight) Abbot of Wilton, N.H. Her younger years were spent on the 200-year old family farm, investigating and enjoying the natural surroundings, especially cows, apples, leaves, quartz crystals, and salamanders from the pond. There was also much coming and going at the farm by various very interesting relatives.
As small farming operations became less possible, the family moved to Martha’s Vineyard where her father taught in the high school. Elinor moved on from there to continue her education at, and graduate from, the Northfield (MA) School for Girls. In 1965, Elinor obtained a B.A. from Massachusetts College of Art in Boston.
Influenced by encouragement, especially from her sister, Marge, Elinor became involved in the organization Wycliffe Bible Translators (WBT) which helps people around the world translate the Bible into their own languages. This led to her continuing her education, obtaining first an M.A. in 1975 and then, in 1990, a Ph.D. in Social and Cultural Anthropology from Brandeis University. These focused first on research gathered from a project studying the local cultures of Central America, particularly Belize (formerly British Honduras) and, for her doctorate, the social hierarchies of colonial Andover, MA.
At WBT Elinor was an Instructor and Field Consultant in Anthropology, traveling to sites around the world. She consulted with and taught classes for local teams to help them decide how to handle the translation of topics critical to biblical understanding, such as money, familial relations, and culture in general.
Elinor had a love of God, of family, of ancestry, of rural New England (especially New Hampshire and the Maine coast), and of humor, especially puns. She livened the environments she lived in, most recently in the Gardner and Unity Houses at Bridgewater Retirement Community. She liked nothing better than sharing a smile and an interesting conversation with a good (or new) friend.
Elinor is survived by her brother, Stanley Abbot (Karen) of Bridgewater, Va., and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Jennie; her brother, Mack; and her sister, Marjorie (Abbot) Magnuson.
In lieu of flowers, please make remembrances to Wycliffe Bible Translators of Dallas, TX, an organization which makes a difference in the world, or to Bridgewater Retirement Community of Bridgewater, VA, where the loving and excellent care, such as she received there, makes a particular difference in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
A memorial service celebrating Elinor’s life will be held at a later time.
