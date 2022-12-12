Elinor “Faye” Morris, 83, of Elkton, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. Faye was born July 10, 1939, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late W.M. and Elsie Maude Green Nieswander.
On Dec. 24, 1959, she married her husband of 39 years, Larry Joseph Morris, who preceded her in death Dec. 6, 1998. She attended Church of Solsburg before her illness and she was a graduate of Turner Ashby High School.
Faye’s husband served our country in the United States Marine Corps. for 20 years. They were stationed in North Carolina, California and Hawaii throughout the years. While in Hawaii, they were blessed with their two sons. They resided there until the early 1970s when Larry retired from his military career. Faye and her husband owned and operated Phillies Pizza and Sub place in Elkton for a number of years. She met many special friends during her career working at Shenandoah Moose, Picklesimer’s Grocery, Martin’s Grocery, Traditions, Neighbors in McGaheysville and retiring from AMP in Harrisonburg. She loved to play bingo with her sister and brother, enjoyed watching her grandson’s and great-grandson’s baseball games, spending time with family and friends, taking trips to the casinos, going to concerts including George Jones, Reba McIntire, Loretta Lynn, Conway Twitty and many more. She relished in the memory of getting Conway Twitty’s autograph and getting a kiss from Buck Owens in Hawaii. She was a huge Washington Nationals Fan.
Faye adored her cat “Sparkles” and all of her other pets she had over the years. She also adored her sons’ friends and thought of them as her own children. Her home was always open to everyone. She was a fabulous cook and baker. Her food and sweets were simply delicious and was always a treasure to eat. She was the best mom anyone could have and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Mrs. Morris is survived by two children, Larry “Joe” Morris of Elkton, special friend, Tammy Shifflett and her four children of Elkton; Philip Morris and companion, Denise Monger, of Bridgewater; two grandchildren, Brandon Dean and wife, Jill, of Elkton, Stephen Morris of Rockingham; two great-grandchildren, Parker and Walker Dean, whom she cherished immensely; sisters, Goldie Sampson and husband, Lurty, of Dayton, Helen McWilliams of Ocean City, Md., and children, Brenda and Eddie; special nieces, Debbie Armentrout and husband, Russell, of Harrisonburg, Cathy Watts and husband, Andrew, of Los Angeles, Calif.; special nephews, Tom Dove and wife, Karen, of Bridgewater, Dale Harper and wife, Tammy, of Hinton, Doug Harper and wife, Michelle, of Mount Crawford, Rick Dove of Harrisonburg, Steve Dove of Colorado, as well as numerous extended family members.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Nieswander and Willard “June” Nieswander; sisters, Betty Harper, Georgia Nieswander; two infant brothers, Nelson and Earnest Nieswander and nephew, Donnie Nieswander.
Friends are welcome to visit the family home on Monger Hill at any time.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elkton Rescue Squad or Harrisonburg SPCA.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
