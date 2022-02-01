Elisabeth Renate Wüstendörfer LaConia, 87, of Shenandoah, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the home of her granddaughter, April Dovel-Teeter.
She was born May 23, 1934, in Nuremberg, Germany and was the daughter of the late Ferdinand Wüstendörfer and Antonie Sandner Wüstendörfer.
Elisabeth was a homemaker; she enjoyed music and western movies.
On April 10, 1959, she married Donald LaConia, who survives.
She is also survived by sons, Harald LaConia and wife, Helene, of Fürth, Germany, Anthony LaConia and fiancé, Barbara Bosserman, of Timberville; a daughter, Elizabeth Dovel and companion, Melissa Wright, of Shenandoah; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Ursula Biller of Neuenburg, Germany; and a brother, Rudolph Wüertsdorfer of Fürth, Germany.
Two brothers and one sister preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah with Bro. Everette Dovel officiating. Burial will be at Rest Haven Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Page County SPCA, P.O. Box 62, Luray, VA 22835.
Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.