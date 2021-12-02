Elizabeth A. Moyers
Elizabeth Ann Moyers, 78, a resident of Linville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Moyers was born Oct. 16, 1943, in Rockingham to the late Stanley Robert and Effie Mae Ford Dean.
She retired from Lowes Home Improvement after 12 years. She loved singing gospel music, working puzzles, and enjoyed spending time at church. She was a member of Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren.
On Jan. 27, 1962, she married Wayne Arthur Moyers, who preceded her in death Nov. 1, 2008.
Mrs. Moyers is survived by her daughters, Debra Dove of Linville, Tina Crigler of Linville and Stephanie Shumaker of Timberville; a sister, Jessie Johnson of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Anthony Wheelbarger, Brittany Wheelbarger, Miranda Bickel, Cassie Dispanet, Vanessa Dove, Heather Mongold and Natasha Shumaker; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Moyers was preceded in death by a sister, Loretta Grey.
Those wishing may view and sign the register book from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the funeral home. The family will not be present.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren with Pastor John Prater officiating. Burial will be held privately at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home at McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Rockingham, VA 22802, to offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
