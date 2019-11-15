Elizabeth Ann (Breeden) Weakley, 83, of Luray, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at The Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. in Luray.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Weakley Family Cemetery. Burial will be at Weakley Family Cemetery in Stanley.
Services performed under the direction of The Bradley Funeral Home, Inc.
