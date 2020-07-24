Elizabeth Ann Jackson Wilhelm, 85, of Williamsburg, Va., passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
A cheerleader in high school, she graduated from Tarboro High School in North Carolina in 1953. She then attended East Carolina University and moved to Richmond in 1960 where she met William C. Wilhelm, who became her husband in 1964. They lived in Harrisonburg, Va., West Orange, N.J., Albany, Ga., and Summit, N.J. as part of Bill’s career.
Elizabeth was formerly employed as a receptionist and bank teller who enjoyed playing bridge, home decorating, fashion and modeling, and she was a volunteer at Bruton Parish Church Gift Shop.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Luther Jackson and Mary Elizabeth Brown Jackson. Surviving Elizabeth is her beloved husband, William and her first cousin, Dockery Teele.
A visitation will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, Va. with the service to follow immediately afterwards at 1 p.m. Interment will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hollywood Cemetery Mausoleum, Richmond, Va.
Memorial contributions may be made to Williamsburg Community Foundation, (www.williamsburgcommunityfoundation.org) 1323 Jamestown Road #103, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.