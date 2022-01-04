Elizabeth Ann “Libby” Hammer, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Hammer was born Sept. 8, 1956, in Page County and was the daughter of the late Willie Jasper Grimsley and Mary Lucas Grimsley May. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Roger D. Grimsley.
On Aug. 27, 1973, she married Douglas Franklin Hammer Sr., who also preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2020.
Libby had an unwavering love for her family. She helped her husband and son on the family farm as a homemaker with the added duties of tending to livestock and operating farm equipment. She had previously worked away from the home at the Genie Company in Shenandoah. She actively enjoyed doing any activity that her granddaughter, Irie wanted to do. This included playing with Play-Doh, going to the park, or playing with water balloons. Libby never met a stranger and would stand and talk to individuals for hours. Her hobbies included going to craft shops with her daughter, Rosa. Grabbing a snack and simply spending time with her children were her favorite past times. She had two cute little pups she loved dearly, Diego and Roc.
Libby has a devoted love for the Lord and lived her life to serve him. She looked forward to attending church services with her mom and siblings. A card game would never be turned down by her and usually her bashful grin gave away what was in her hand. Libby had a warming smile, huge heart and listening ear and a true pureness that everyone could see. She will be missed dearly.
She is survived by a daughter, Rosa Ann Hammer; a son, Douglas F. “Dougie” Hammer Jr. and fiancée, Kelly Breeden, all of Elkton; two brothers, Frankie Grimsley and wife, Ann, of Shenandoah and Mahlon “David” Grimsley and wife, Maggie, of Durham, N.C.; three sisters, Susie Kitta and husband, Tony, Faye Taylor, and Evelyn Meadows and companion, Wayne Wyant, all of Elkton; four grandchildren, Irie Elizabeth Hammer, Madison Voight, Reagan Voight and Kennedy Voight, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Interment will follow at Hammer Hill Farm Family Cemetery in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
