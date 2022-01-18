Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Wampler Bailey, 78, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Bailey was born on July 24, 1943, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late, Stanley J. and Kathleen McKee Wampler. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Nancy Ann Bailey; two brothers, Stanley Wampler, Jr. and Kenneth Wampler, and a sister, Eleanor Marguerite Sellers.
Elizabeth was a faithful and active member of Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed her family and was a friend to all that knew her. She retired in 2005 after working for, Comdial, AMP and CCL Manufacturing for many years.
On December 23, 1960, she married Leon L. “Sonny” Bailey, Jr., who survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Leon L. Bailey, III and wife, Barbara, and Richard Scott Bailey and wife, Lisa, as well as six grandchildren: Joseph Bailey and wife, Sarah Ann, Sarah Bailey, Brooke Bailey, Annie Good and husband, Dan, Stephanie Sombunwanna and husband, Timm, and Stacie Wood and husband, Tucker.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton, with Reverend Debbie Powell officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Methodist Church, 513 E. Spotswood Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
