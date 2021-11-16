Elizabeth Ann Steel Martens, of Dayton, Va., passed away Nov. 14, 2021, at White Birch Assisted Living.
Born May 20, 1922, in Allentown, Pa., the daughter of Charles Leighton Steel Jr. and Gertrude Bahr Schultz Steel. On June 30, 1946, she married Peter Frederick Martens Jr., who preceded her in death on July 5, 2019 after 73 years of marriage. Also preceding her in death were brothers, Charles L. Steel III and John S. Steel.
Betty Ann is survived by son, Peter F. Martens III (Alice) and daughter, Pamela L. Lup, along with grandchildren, Aaron Martens (Elizabeth), Jason Weiner (Greta), and Libby Weiner; four great-grandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Trudy Steel, and nine nephews and a niece.
Raised in Belville and Teaneck, N.J., Mrs. Martens graduated from Teaneck High School where she was active in orchestra, band, theatrical groups, and sports. She attended Duke University and while there distinguished herself in the sport of field hockey. In 1945, she graduated from Trenton State Teachers College, now the College of New Jersey, with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in education. While the family resided in Dayton, N.J., she taught kindergarten and primary education in Hasbrouck Heights, Raritan (now Edison) and South Brunswick Township. For more than 40 years, she was a volunteer 4-H Club leader in Middlesex County, N.J. Her expertise was in the fields of clothing construction, foods and nutrition, organizational matters, and judging various 4-H activities.
Upon moving to Virginia in 1985, she had been a member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Dayton, Va. She served as a Sunday School Teacher and member of the Altar Guild and Worship Committees. For many years, she worked in the junior homemaking department at the Rockingham County Fair.
A dedicated homemaker, Mrs. Martens was an expert seamstress, a flower gardener, and assisted on her son’s farm with lambing activities. She loved bottle feeding the baby lambs.
She was a member of Pioneer Grange No. 1, Pomona Grange No. 5, both in New Jersey, the N.J. Museum of Agriculture, American Association of Retired Persons, and former member of Clover Hill Extension Homemakers Club in Rockingham County, Va.
Per Elizabeth’s wishes, no services will be held and burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.