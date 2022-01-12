Elizabeth Ann Stultz, 82, of Broadway, Va., passed away Jan. 10, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Dec. 1, 1939, in Rockingham County to the late Claude S. and Mary Mathias Wittig.
Elizabeth was a homemaker.
On Sept. 1, 1959, she married Gene Arnold Stultz, who preceded her in death Sept. 24, 2019.
Surviving are one son, Jeffrey Stultz and wife, Tammy, of Broadway; one grandson, Derrick Stultz and wife, Casey, of Harrisonburg; and two great-grandchildren, Adalynd Grace Stultz and Nikolaus Ray Stultz.
The Rev. Wayne Wright will conduct a graveside service 10:00 a.m. Friday at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Masks are encouraged.
Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or the SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
