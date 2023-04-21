Elizabeth Anne (League) Kyger, 92, of Bridgewater, passed away on April 19, 2023. She was born December 19, 1930 in Fort Motte, South Carolina to late Robert and Maude League, and grew up in the Simpsonville, South Carolina area.
She is survived by her three children: Erich Kyger and wife, Shirley, of Antioch, California, Margaret Kyger-Liskey and husband, Jeff Liskey, of Waynesboro, and Philip Kyger and wife, Krys, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Alice Grooms of Simpsonville, South Carolina; two nieces and one nephew.
Elizabeth received her master’s degree in botany from the University of North Carolina and went on to become an Assistant Professor of biology at Bridgewater College from 1955 to 1994 where she met her future husband, M. Ellsworth Kyger Jr., professor of Linguistics. Both spent majority of their teaching careers at Bridgewater College
She married Ellsworth in December 1957, who preceded her in death in November 2000. She also is preceded in death by one sister, Elsie Brown.
Elizabeth was a long-time member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, in Harrisonburg. She was active in both the Bridgewater and Rockingham County communities, which included performing conservation work with the Virginia Native Plant Society and working in her retirement years at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham visitor center.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Charlton and Groome Funeral Home in Fishersville.
Share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
