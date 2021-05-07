Elizabeth ‘Beth’ Davis Allen
Elizabeth “Beth” Davis Allen, 53, of Mount Crawford, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Mrs. Allen was born Feb. 17, 1968, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of Ruth E. Rinaca and husband, Phillip, and Herman Davis Jr. and wife, Sheila.
Beth was a 1986 graduate of Page County High School. She attended Radford College and went on to receive her degree from Dominion Business College in Harrisonburg. She worked in retail until 1996, when she went to work as a teacher’s aide at Good Shepherd School and Daycare where she had found the job that she loved. She enjoyed doing crafts and making ribbon crosses for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She attended Home Church in Dayton.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Allen, whom she married Oct. 3, 1992. Also surviving are her brother, Mark Davis and wife, Tracey; niece, Tori Davis; nephew, Ty Davis; mother-in-law, Betty Allen; brother-in-law, Clarence Allen and wife, Helen; stepsister Misty Pettit; as well as her lap dog fur baby, Charlie.
A funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor George Williams officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UVA Children’s Hospital, 1204 W. Main St., Charlottesville, VA 22903 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 220 Zan Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.