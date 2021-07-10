Elizabeth (Beth) Lee Cline
Elizabeth (Beth) Lee Cline, age 99, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Manor Care in Alexandria, Virginia. Beth Cline was born in Hanover County, Virginia, on June 21, 1922. Daughter of Lucy Crump (Taylor) Lee and Claude Lee.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles Wilson Cline of Mt. Clinton. Survived by three children, daughter, Carolyn Cline Green and husband, Raymond, of Williamsburg; sons, Robert Joseph Cline of Woodstock, and Keith Wilson Cline and wife, Julie, of Woodstock; grandson, Daniel Green of Rodanthe, N.C.; granddaughters, Julia Cline and husband, Eric Miersma, of San Diego, Melissa Cline and husband, Mike Hankey, of Amman, Jordon, and grandsons, Peter and John Schilling of Denver, Colo.; three great-granddaughters, and three great-grandsons.
Beth Cline attended Strayer College and worked for the U.S. Maritime Commission in Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia during World War II. She was a volunteer for the Head Start program, Meals on Wheels, the Sherwood Regional Library, and Sunnyside Presbyterian Home. She was recognized for her volunteer work by the National Association of Counties and the National Center for Voluntary Action. She loved to garden and was a long-time member of the Mount Vernon Garden Club; she was also a member of the Virginia P.E.O. chapter. Beth loved to travel and was an avid duck pin bowler on the Buckaneer Belles team.
Beth Cline was an active member of Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church for 63 years, serving as both an elder and a deacon. Beth contributed to the founding of the United Community Ministries program. She especially enjoyed the Presbyterian summer camps she attended over a span of 75 years at Massanetta Springs near Harrisonburg, Va.
Plans for a memorial service have not been finalized. Memorial contributions may be made to the Soar Harry Jaeger Scholarship Fund in care of Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church. Funeral home: Cunningham Turch, 811 Cameron Street, Alexandria, Va.
