Elizabeth “Betsy” Payne Budd
Elizabeth “Betsy” Payne Budd, 91, a resident of Bridgewater Retirement Community, formerly of Harrisonburg, died on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 14, 1929, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of the late John Winston and Blanche Donovan Payne.
Betsy graduated from Harrisonburg High School and attended Madison College. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and volunteered her time with the food pantry at the church and Massanutten Regional Library.
On April 30, 1953, she married Earl A. Budd, who preceded her in death on July 4, 2018.
She is survived by her children, Laura Lee B. Fleishman and husband, Jeff, of Williamsburg, Ann B. Mills and husband, Garth, of Bridgewater, John Patrick Budd, Sr. and wife, Tracy, of Roanoke, and Edward F. “Ted” Budd and wife, Carrie, of Harrisonburg; her grandchildren, Winston Fleishman Spong and husband, Chase, Garth Mills, Jr. and wife, Maribeth, Daniel Mills and wife, Gabi, Molly Mills Yazman and husband, Ben, Holland Budd, John P. Budd, Jr. and wife, Kristen, Mary Adams, Katie Budd Hall and husband, Christopher, Scott Budd and wife, Theresa, Jack Budd and fiancé, Bailey Dismore, and Allison Budd; 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Jannese P. Marine, Eleanor P. Roller and Virginia P. Wine.
A funeral mass will be held 12 Noon on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with Father John Baab officiating. Burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Healthcare Foundation, Inc., 302 N. 2nd St., Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Massanutten Regional Library, 174 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.