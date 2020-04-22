Elizabeth “Betty” Jean Steeves, 82, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Ms. Steeves was born July 13, 1937, in Johnson City, Tenn.
Betty moved to the Shenandoah Valley from Northern Virginia in 1976. She was employed with the Town of Shenandoah and Valley Banner for many years as a secretary.
She is survived by her sons, Stan Steeves Jr. and wife, Barbara, of Elkton, and Robert Steeves of Georgia; brothers, Jimmy, Donnie and Bobby; a sister, Barbara Ann; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Brent Gabbard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
