Elizabeth “Betty” Lokey Seiler, 87, a resident of VMRC, passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at VMRC’s Woodland Park, Mumaw House.
Mrs. Seiler was born Oct. 25, 1935, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Edward Jackson and Rosalie Elizabeth Wetsel Lokey.
She was a 1953 graduate of Harrisonburg High School. Mrs. Seiler retired in 1986 after 32 years of service in the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. government. She loved to read and travel.
On Oct. 13, 1979, she married William W. Seiler, who preceded her in death on Nov. 5, 1989.
Mrs. Seiler is survived by her niece, Karen Rankin and husband, Gary, of Penn Laird, Va.; great-niece, Nicole Lane and husband, Bobby; and a great-great niece and nephew, Addy and Crosby Lane, all of San Diego, Calif.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Seiler was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Birrell and husband, Don; and a great-great nephew, Tanner Lane.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Woodbine Cemetery with Chaplain Carmen Miller officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff of VMRC’s Mumaw House and Sentara Hospice for their excellent care of Betty.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
