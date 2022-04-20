On April 16, 2022, Elizabeth “Betty”or “Libby” Chalfant passed peacefully at Sunnyside Retirement Home. Her sensibility and common-sense guidance, her sense of humor, and her deep faith endeared her to family and friends and made her a leader in every organization she joined. She was a loving spouse, beloved mother, faithful sister and adventurous aunt. She was born in Staunton, Va., to William Edgar Brubeck and Mary Josephine Brubeck. She received a Bachelor’s degree from Madison College, now James Madison University.
Over the years she taught elementary age children in Front Royal and Baltimore, opened a preschool in Charlottesville at Meadows Presbyterian Church, worked as a patient's account representative at the University of Va. Hospital and served as accountant of the Pink Ladies Organization. She became a Presbyterian Elder and served at Meadows Presbyterian church in Charlottesville and at Massanutten Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg.
She was a longtime volunteer at Massanetta Springs and at Sunnyside Retirement Community. She was a natural organizer and an accomplished needleworker. Her work is on permanent display at Massanetta Springs. She taught Christmon making to hundreds of people from around the world.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daniel S. Chalfant, and her son, William S. Chalfant. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Chalfant and Elizabeth “Betsy” Hall; her husband, Stephen Hall, and their three children, Amber, Jordan and Ashley and a number of much-loved nieces and nephew.
A memorial service will be held at Meredith Chapel at Sunnyside Retirement Community on May 7 at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Massanetta Springs, 712 Massanetta Springs Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, Massanutten Presbyterian Church, 50 Indian Trail Road, Penn Laird, VA 22846 or The Sunnyside Fellowship Fund, 3935 Sunnyside Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
