Elizabeth Dorothy Pence Hess
Elizabeth Dorothy Pence Hess, 92, of Broadway, died May 9, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market. She was born June 16, 1927, in Broadway and was the daughter of the late Roy R. and Addie Ritchie Pence.
She retired as a dental assistant after 35 years and was a member of the Broadway Presbyterian Church.
On Aug. 9, 1952, she married Edwin “Bub” Hess, who died April 21, 2014.
She is survived by one son, Randall E. Hess of Annandale and a grandson, Devon S. Hess of Bristow.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen P. Harper and May V. Runion and two brothers, Dorsey and Lawrence Pence.
Her request was to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
