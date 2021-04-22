Elizabeth E. “Betty” Herman Durrett, 91, of Mount Crawford, passed away April 21, 2021, at her home. She was born Aug. 15, 1929, in Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Anna and Walter Herman. She was also preceded in death by five siblings; son, Dennis Durrett; and grandson, Jeremy Wright.
She had a varied career as a registered nurse and prior to retirement, worked as supervisor of the Sterile & Central Supply Department at Rockingham Memorial Hospital. Betty enjoyed quilting, crafting, sewing, and collecting recipes. She served as member and officer in many community organizations.
On Oct. 8, 1950, she married Harold Lee Durrett, who survives. They were married for 71 years. She is also survived by daughters, Beverly Phillips and husband, Olin, of Stacy, Minn., Kay Wright and husband, Gary, of Penn Laird, Va., Linda Durrett of Belington, W.Va.; and sons, Marvin Durrett and wife, Diane, of Mount Crawford and Jeff Durrett and wife, Betty, of Dayton, Va. In addition, Betty is survived by 14 grandchildren and 19 great- grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
