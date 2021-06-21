Elizabeth Gooden Huffer
Elizabeth Gooden Huffer, 97, of McGaheysville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Mrs. Huffer was born Dec. 17, 1923, in Penn Laird, Va., and was the daughter of the late Scott Thomas and Ruby Virginia Oliver Gooden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Betty Huffer Martz; son, Roger Glenn Huffer; sisters, Arbutus Godfrey, Dorothy Smallwood, Thelma Schools and Janet “Pat” Trammell; brother, Scott Gooden Jr., and like a sister, Lucille Morris.
On Oct. 12, 1940, she married Julian Samuel Huffer, who also preceded her in death on March 18, 2008.
Elizabeth worked at Metro Pants for 34 years before going on to work at JMU as the Dining Hall Supervisor. She was a lifetime member of Mt. Olive Brethren Church in Pineville.
She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Toman; grandchildren, Sherree Martz Phillips and James Leroy Martz, who were both raised in the home, and Terri Heatwole and Gregory Spitzer; 14 great-grandchildren; 30 great-great-grandchildren; one great great-great-granddaughter and three step-great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Mt. Olive Brethren Church in Pineville with Pastor Melanie Wylie officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.