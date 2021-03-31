Elizabeth Helen “Libby” (Buhl) Tussing, 96, widow of Michael H. Tussing Jr. of Waynesboro, died Monday, March 29, 2021, in Waynesboro Manor Nursing Home.
She was born April 14, 1924, in Rockingham County, a daughter of the late Herman I. and Fannie Mae (Price) Buhl.
She was a member of the Staunton Church of the Brethren. She was also a proud member of Gold Star Wives of America.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Mary Potter, Marjorie Drive, Louise Smallwood, Lorraine Blackburn and Audrey Mackey.
Family members include a son and daughter-in-law, Lynn and Kathy Harrison of Purcell, Okla.; a daughter and son-in-law, Jean and Greg Alford of Waynesboro; a brother, Wesley Buhl of New Market; six grandchildren, Paul and Brandi Steiner and Mike Harrison of Purcell, Okla., Toni Mainus of Tuttle, Okla., Jeremy and Alicia Alford of Fishersville, Jason and Aven Alford of Bedford and David Steiner of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. J.D. Glick. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. in St. Matthews (Reformation) Cemetery in New Market.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the chapel service in the funeral home and other times at the home of her daughter, Jean Alford.
Memorials may be made to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482 or to the Staunton Church of the Brethren, 1615 North Coalter St., Staunton, VA 24401.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
