(November 15, 1946 - January 19, 2022) Elizabeth Huntley Alvis, 75, of Harrisonburg and formerly of Fairfax, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, at her home in Harrisonburg.
She was born on November 15,1946 in Washington, D.C. and was the daughter of the late Frank R. and Elizabeth Johnson Alvis.
Elizabeth was raised in Northern Virginia and graduated from the College of William and Mary. She spent her career as an elementary school teacher in Fairfax County, Virginia before relocating to Harrisonburg.
Surviving are her brother, Stephen Alvis and wife Patricia of Harrisonburg, niece, Kristin Miranda and husband Juan (and their child Madelyn), nephews: Ted Alvis and wife Sarah, Ben Alvis and wife Jenn (and their children Carter and Connor), and Jeff Alvis and wife Kristen (and their children, Rachael, Josiah, Caleb, Audrey, Annabelle, and Elijah)
Elizabeth, was known by the nickname “Sookie”. Her students knew her as a creative and very knowledgeable teacher; her nephews/niece and their children knew her as a loving and devoted aunt; and her parents, sister, and brother knew her as a self-sacrificing caregiver and companion when needs arose. “Sookie” struggled with physical challenges during her final years but overcame them with determination, intellect, and help from communication with many friends that she cherished through the years.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Pastor Matt Winters will be officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA or any group of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
