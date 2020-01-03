Elizabeth Jane "Betty" Turnage, 94, of Elizabethtown, Ky., formerly of Shenandoah, Va., and St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away on Dec. 22, 2019, in Elizabethtown, Ky. She was born April 22, 1925, in Page County, Va., and was a daughter of the late Hubert J. Hilliard and Sina Lee Holmes Hilliard.
Mrs. Turnage worked in manufacturing and production for several years. She would often say my working years were the best years.
Betty was an avid reader, loved animals, and enjoyed traveling. Often called the gypsy of the family.
She married Melvin G. Comer, who died in 1951. They had a daughter, Nancy. Then later married Wayman E. Comer Sr., who died in 2018. They had a daughter, Pamela.
Mrs. Turnage is survived by her two daughters; two sisters, Laura Belle Comer of Shenandoah and Sarah May of Ocala, Fla.; five grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Lucille Burner and Jeanette Painter, and two brothers, Holmes Hilliard and Kenneth Hilliard.
Visitation is on Jan. 8 at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, Va., from 4 to 6 p.m.
Burial is on Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. at Grove Hill United Methodist Cemetery near Shenandoah.
