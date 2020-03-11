Elizabeth Jean Cave
Elizabeth Jean Cave, 63, of Elkton, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 27, 1956, in Mathias, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Iva Moyers Cullers. She was also preceded in death by an aunt who raised her as a daughter, Lena Gibson.
Mrs. Cave was a retired florist with Harris Teeter Floral Department in Charlottesville.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dwight Cave; two daughters, Jessica Queen and husband, David, of Weyers Cave and Emily Cave of Elkton; brother, Randy Cullers and wife, Tammy, of Broadway; two grandchildren, Elijah Queen and Violet Queen and special friends, Grant and Cindy Wilson, Alice Lam and Joann Lam, all of Elkton.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 13, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their home.
In keeping with her love of dogs, the family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Anicira, 1992 Medical Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.