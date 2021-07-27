Elizabeth “Libby” Hunter (formerly Greene) Ebert passed away after a long illness on July 21, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born in Forsyth County on Nov. 26, 1937, to the late Grier Flake Hunter and Frances Lowder Hunter.
She graduated from Griffith High in 1956 where she was chief cheerleader and the Homecoming Queen. Libby was a striking beauty and broke many a boy's heart turning down four marriage proposals including one engagement ring received in the mail. Libby knew she wanted to be a nurse from a very early age. Her determination led to her graduation from Charlotte Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1960 at the top of her class. Libby went on to work in healthcare for the next 50 years. She had a long career first as a nurse, patient services coordinator and finally retiring as vice president of Total Care of the Carolinas.
While Libby spent her life in the service of others, what she cherished most was time with her family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She paused her career to stay at home to raise her children, serving as a scout leader, chaperoning every field trip, and baking one million cupcakes. Late in life she married her high school sweetheart, Jim Ebert, and lived the next seven years making up for lost time. Libby had a wonderful sense of humor, a deep faith in Jesus Christ and a passion for life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband and father of her children, Floyd Greene and sister-in-law, Ellen Hunter. She is survived by her husband, Jim Ebert; her brother, Don Hunter of Johnson City, Tenn.; her children, Mark Hunter Greene (Julie) of Oak Island, Lori Greene Smilowitz (Michael) of Harrisonburg, Va., and Jennifer Greene Robinson (Bo) of Mooresville; her "bonus" daughters, Jann Shermer (Nelson), Traci Young and Jill Eisel (Dayton), all of Winston-Salem. Libby is also survived by her grandchildren, Nathan Vick (Emily Jones), Margaret Smilowitz (Steven Cantor), Meghan Seyller (Henry), Jordan Magaña (Markos), Joe, Madeline, and Ethan Robinson; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Audie Seyller and Ari Cantor; many beloved nieces and nephews, cherished friends and church family at First Presbyterian Church in Mooresville and Friedberg Moravian Church in Winston-Salem.
The family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to Trellis Supportive Care, Dwayne Smith and Libby's devoted caregivers, Stella Abulu, Faith Evbakhare, Odette Allen and Sue Anne Spores. To know Libby was to love her. She is and will be deeply missed.
A service to celebrate Libby’s life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127 with The Rev. Jimmy Newsome Jr. and The Rev. Dan Nelson officiating. Interment will follow at Clemmons Moravian Church Graveyard. The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:45 prior to the service in the church parlor.
The family will accept flowers or memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, Clemmons Moravian Church, P.O. Box 730, Clemmons, NC 27012, and Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Ebert. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
