Elizabeth “Libby” Newman Lee, 72, of Bridgewater, passed away July 7, 2021, at the home of her daughter. Ms. Lee was born Sept. 12, 1948, in Rockingham County to the late Harold Lee and Charlotte Elizabeth Stearn Newman.
She graduated from the RMH School of Nursing in 1969 and worked as a registered nurse in pediatric nursing, starting on the pediatrics unit of RMH. She then transitioned to work for pediatrician, Dr. Daniel Burtner, where she helped the practice to grow into a multi-practitioner medical office. After over 35 years in the nursing field, she retired to help provide childcare for her grandchildren.
Ms. Lee was a long-standing member of Clover Hill United Methodist Church, helping with the Faithful Caterers when she could. She enjoyed spending time with her nursing classmates on monthly lunches in recent years. Ms. Lee most valued the time she got to spend with her grandchildren, attending their sporting events, bringing them lunch, and watching them grow.
Surviving are her daughter, Ginger Griffin, of Bridgewater and husband, Wes; grandchildren, William Griffin, Nicholas Griffin and Molly Griffin; brother, Christopher Newman and wife, Lisa, of Harrisonburg; sister-in-law, Lois Newman, of Jourdanton, Texas; aunt, Bettye Newman, of Bridgewater; nieces and nephews, Drew Newman and wife, Katie, Alex Newman and fiancé, Jennie Verive, David Newman and wife, Shea, and Chrissy Scogin and husband, Derrick; numerous great-nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Newman.
A memorial service will be held July 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Clover Hill United Methodist Church with Pastor Sarah Bailey officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Massanutten Regional Library, 174 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Clover Hill United Methodist Church, 3169 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.