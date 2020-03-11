Elizabeth Rosie Walker
Elizabeth Rosie Walker, 71, of Broadway, died March 8, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at Cedar Run Cemetery in Broadway.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (today) at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Viewing and register book will be available only during visitation hours.
