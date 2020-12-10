Elizabeth Smith Steele, 83, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
She was born in Altavista, Va., on April 15, 1937, third of four daughters of the late William Royall Smith and Catherine Fish Smith. Beth grew up in Altavista, then attended Westhampton College - University of Richmond.
In January 1959, she married Robert Irvin Steele. Beth and Bob raised three children. She was unwaveringly supportive in their lives and activities. Beth did more than her share of worrying because, as she put it, “Bob didn’t worry enough.” She was a long-time member of the choir at Altavista Presbyterian Church, as well as of the Jefferson Choral Society at the Lynchburg Fine Arts Center.
In addition to raising and caring for many pets, Beth volunteered for local Humane Society groups. She enjoyed tennis and daily walks. Her love for her family knew no bounds.
Elizabeth is survived by her and Bob’s children, Scott Steele of Lyndhurst, Va.; Alison Steele McElroy and husband, Jim McElroy, of Dayton, Va.; John Steele and wife, Julie Wilson, of Asheville, N.C.; and grandchildren, Alex and Katie McElroy of Dayton, Va. Beth is also survived by the family of her eldest sister, the late Nancy Smith West and late husband, Robert West, of Boston, Mass.; as well as by sister, Sue Smith Van Wickler, husband, Allen Van Wickler, of Charlottesville, Va., and family; and by sister, Lynda Smith Pinto-Torres, husband, Francisco Pinto-Torres of Bedford, Va., and family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local Humane Society.
