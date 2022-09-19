Elizabeth Virginia Holsinger, 85, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born May 14, 1937, and was a daughter of the late Paul Rhodes and Katie (Knicely) Rhodes.
She was a member of Clover Hill United Methodist Church.
Elizabeth was united in marriage on Dec. 2, 1955, to Raymond Holsinger, who survives.
Elizabeth is also survived by three children, Ronnie Holsinger of Dayton, Terry Holsinger and wife, Jaunda, of Dayton, and Patty Simmons and husband, Randal, of Mount Solon; sisters, Evelyn Suter of Harrisonburg and Mildred Eby and husband, Harold, of Harrisonburg; brothers, Joe Rhodes and wife, Linda, of Mount Crawford and Richard Rhodes and wife, Donna, of Dayton; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren
She is preceded in death by siblings, Raymond Rhodes, Edith Baber, and Reba Harman; and great-granddaughter, Emma Holsinger.
A graveside service will be conducted 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Clover Hill Cemetery in Dayton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill United Methodist Church, c/o Building Fund, 3457 Fulton School Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
