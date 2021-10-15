Ella Custer Emswiller Hall, 82, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13th, 2021, surrounded by family. Ella, born Aug. 2, 1939, was the daughter of the late Lyle and Ora Lee Hudson of Beckley, West Virginia.
Ella graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1956. She went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Secondary Education from Concord College in 1960 and a Master's of Education from the University of Virginia in 1978. She taught many subjects over her 32 years of teaching at Marlinton High School (W.Va.), Elkton High School, Elkton Elementary School, New Market Middle School, and North Fork Middle School in Virginia. She was also awarded Teacher of the Year at North Fork in 1989. She was a member of Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton, Virginia for over 50 years.
Ella most enjoyed talking with friends, family, former students, strangers and made friends everywhere she went. She was an excellent gardener and enjoyed arranging flowers. Her other passions included cooking and reading. She was an avid decorator, especially around the holidays, and loved entertaining friends and family at home overlooking the Massanutten Peak. Ella was a fan of the JMU Dukes and UVA Cavaliers. She enjoyed attending JMU men’s and women’s basketball games with her husband Tom.
Ella is survived by her loving husband, Oscar Thomas Hall Jr.; two sons, Carlton Custer (Lydia) and Adrian Custer (Brooke); her step-children, Bruce Hall, Neil Hall, and Tom Hall (Melinda), Marty Emswiller (Kim), and Lynn Emswiller, as well as 32 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and numerous other family members. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Derwood “Woody” Custer; her second husband, Fred Emswiller; her son, Mitch Emswiller, and her granddaughter, Stephanie Davis.
Pastor Debbie Powell will conduct the funeral service 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Evangelical UMC in Elkton. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, Oct. 15, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 513 Spotswood Ave., Elkton, VA 22827
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
