Mrs. Ella Greider Yap, age 99, of South Boston, died July 4, 2020, at Berry Hill Health and Rehab. She was born March 13, 1921 in Lima, Ohio, to the late Oscar and Mary Wilkins Greider. On July 23, 1966, she married Edgar Yap in Kingston, Jamaica.
She worked at the Mennonite Publishing House, Scottsdale, Pa., and taught deaf children using sign language in Kingston, Jamaica for 17 years. She was a member of the Calvary Mennonite Fellowship in Harrisonburg, Va.
She is survived by a brother, Benjamin Greider, of South Boston, Va., and by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Yap, and two sisters, Beulah Good and Clara Brenneman.
A funeral service was held at Ebenezer Mennonite Church Monday, July 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.powellfuneralinc.com.
Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home, South Boston, Va.
