Ella Hensley Harlow, 90, of Elkton, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, surrounded by family.
Mrs. Harlow was born July 4, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Joseph Clinton and Gladys Meadows Lam. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Braden Harlow Jr.; two sons, Keith Wade and Marty Allen Hensley; a daughter, Sharon Elaine Hensley; sisters, Velma Monger and Anna Mae Dean; and brothers, Joseph R. and Wilford Lam
Ella was a member of Jollett United Methodist Church for over 40 years. She retired from Elkton Garment Company as a seamstress. She enjoyed spending time with her family, working in her yard, sewing and was an avid reader who was especially fond of James Patterson books.
She is survived by a son, Curtis “Andy” Hensley and wife, Connie; a daughter, Patti Painter and husband, Roy; a brother, George Calvin Lam; 10 grandchildren: Jessica Herring and husband, Craig, Miranda Knight and husband, Glenn, Jeremy Merica and wife, Ashley, Jamie Merica, Christopher, Nathan, Zachary, and Rachel Hensley, and Patrick and Caitie Dean; 16 great-grandchildren, as well as three special children that knew her as “Ellie” and loved her dearly.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Samuels Cemetery in Elkton with Pastor Rick Robertson officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
