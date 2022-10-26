Ella Massey Pascale passed away at her home in the Crestwood Community of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC) on June 28, 2020. She was born in Shelburn, Ind., on July 20, 1927, the daughter of Arthur Scott and Ella Slover Massey.
Ella graduated from William Jewell College and earned a master’s degree from New York University. She actively supported her husband’s pastorates in New Jersey, New York, and Illinois. She taught sociology and psychology at Lincoln College in Lincoln, Ill., and supported any student who needed her assistance. She later worked for shorter periods at Centenary College and Lackawanna College. In Harrisonburg, she lived earlier at Massanetta Springs. She and her husband, Elmo, were active in religious, community, and political activities. Her son, Jeffrey Pascale, predeceased her.
A memorial service celebrating the lives of Ella and Elmo will be held on Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at VMRC in the Strite Auditorium, 1401 Virginia Ave. in Harrisonburg, Va. Masks are required in the auditorium.
Contributions in Ella’s memory may be made to The Center for Justice and Peacemaking, Eastern Mennonite University, 1200 Park Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
