Ella Myrtle Coffman Huber
Ella Myrtle Coffman Huber, 89, a resident of Willow Estates in Penn Laird, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, after an extended illness.
Ella was born on July 17, 1933, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late H. Amos and Naomi Blosser Coffman.
She graduated from Eastern Mennonite College with a degree in elementary education, an interest she combined with her dedication to the Mennonite Church, and this led her to a teaching career at church schools. She also worked for Valley Books. Later on, she served her church by volunteering in many states. She loved American Sign language and used her skills to enrich the lives of deaf friends at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. For many years, she was actively involved in the activities of Gospel Hill Mennonite Church, where she served in several capacities. Those she met knew that Ella would be a reliable friend to those who benefited from her many skills.
Later in life, she married Dan Huber, who preceded her in death in April of 2014.
Mrs. Huber is survived by her stepchildren, Randy Huber (Sharon), Connecticut, Larry Huber (Carol), Raphine, and Kathryn Huber, Stuarts Draft, Va.; siblings, Norman Coffman (Petrea), Michigan, Julia Schlabach, Florida, Alma Coffman of Ontario, and Joseph Coffman (Kathleen), of Washington; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Coffman, Williamsburg, Peggy Coffman, Harrisonburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and step-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Irvin Coffman and Milton Coffman and a brother-in-law, Ivan Schlabach.
Burial services will be held privately.
A memorial service to celebrate the wonderful life she enjoyed with her devoted, but widely dispersed family, and also commemorate her many contributions to her church and community, will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Hill Mennonite Church, 6179 Hopkins Gap Road, Fulks Run, VA 22830 and the Virginia Mennonite Board of Missions, 601 Parkwood Road, Harrisonburg, VA.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
