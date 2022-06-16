Ella Ruth Souder Biller, 83, of Timberville, died June 12, 2022, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock. She was born July 21, 1938, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Marvin F. and Nellie Iona Foltz Souder.
Ella worked as a quality control inspector for Victor Tubes in Harrisonburg. She was a graduate of Mathias High School, class of 1957. She was a member of Ivanhoe Presbyterian Church in Lost City and she enjoyed the outdoors and mushroom hunting with family when she was able.
On Aug. 17, 1970, she married William “Bill” Franklin Biller, who preceded her in death on Sept. 2, 2021.
Surviving are a son, Phillip “Flip” Phillips and wife, Cindy, of Broadway; a daughter, Crystal Biller of Timberville; stepson, Roger Stover and wife, Sharon, of Linville; stepdaughter, Marsha Padilla and husband, Edwin, of Mount Crawford; grandchildren, Alex Phillips and Phoenix Biller; sister, Dottie Fansler of Mathias; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pastor Brian Gillispie will conduct a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Lost City, W.Va.
There will be no viewing or services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.