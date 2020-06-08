Ellen Ann Myers
Ellen Ann Myers, 81, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.
She was born Nov. 14, 1938, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Raymond Barber and Catherine Dunn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Russell Myers and Talib “Timmy” Rashada.
Ellen Ann is survived by her three children, a daughter, Sonya “Lynn” Myers and two sons, Derrick Myers and Aaron Myers; 12 grandchildren, Iesha Myers, Ronnell Brandon, Roncell Brandon, Kyaha Myers, Donya Myers, Nylez Myers, Trystin Myers, Alea Myers, Malik Myers, Kierra Madden, Amir Myers, Traevan Williams; numerous great-grandchildren; her sisters, Patricia Dunn and Meldorise Dunn Jordan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may pay their respects from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be conducted at Newtown Cemetery in Harrisonburg at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, with Dr. C.E. Williams officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
