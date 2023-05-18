Ellen Cullers Branner
Ellen Cullers Branner, age 76, finished her earthly journey while surrounded by her loving family and entered into heaven on May 16, 2023, where she was reunited with her beloved husband.
Ellen was born on Aug. 3, 1946, in Harrisonburg, Va., the oldest child of the late Warren Harding and Charlotte Dove Cullers.
It was while waitressing at the Tastee Freeze in Timberville that Ellen met the love of her life, William (Bill) V. Branner. Bill and Ellen were married April 3, 1965 and enjoyed 45 years of marriage before Bill’s death on Feb. 26, 2011.
Ellen was a loving, humble and devout Christian. She had an unwavering faith and continued to witness for the Lord until her last day here on earth. She was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Broadway, where she served in various offices including trustee and enjoyed time with her church family in numerous Bible studies. Her faith was always important in her life. She had a lasting and positive influence on her family, friends and others she knew for a short time. We are comforted knowing she is now rejoicing in heaven.
Ellen graduated from Broadway High School in 1964 and began her career in banking in 1966 with Valley National Bank which later merged with First American Bank. She continued her educational training and worked in various positions while in banking. Thirty years of her career were in Human Resources touching the lives of many employees. The last 20 years of her career in banking were with Farmers and Merchants Bank before retiring in 2013.
It was in 2013 that Ellen was diagnosed with stage four non-small cell lung cancer, as a nonsmoker. Over the next nine-and-one-half years she went through an array of treatments under the caring staff of the Hahn Cancer Center while still living a full and active life before a recent decline in her health. Despite the many uncertainties and challenges of a cancer diagnosis, Ellen remained positive, sharing her faith daily through sending Bible verses to friends and family, and encouraging others. Proverbs 3:5-6 were especially meaningful to her during her difficult journey--“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.”
She loved her family dearly and enjoyed many family gatherings. Lunches with her high school friends and former co-workers were treasured times with friends. Living so close to her daughter, son-in-law and grandson allowed for many cherished memories. She always referred to her grandson, Hunter, as her sunshine and welcomed drop in visits.
Ellen is survived by her dear daughter, Kathy B. McKenzie and son-in-law, Richard, whom she treated like a son, and her grandson, Hunter W. McKenzie, all of Timberville; siblings, Frances McGehee (Tom) of Annandale, Deborah Brosius (Dana) of Argentina, Denise Janocka (Joseph) of Cross Keys, Keith Cullers (Jeanette) of Taiwan and Kent Cullers (Vickie) of Broadway; 12 nieces and nephews and 17 great-nieces and nephews. Additional surviving family includes a sister-in-law, Fay A. Branner of Timberville.
There will be a visitation Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. A service to celebrate Ellen’s life will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Broadway on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. The burial will be private.
The family would like to thank the Palliative Care team and the doctors and nursing staff of the Progressive Care Unit of Sentara-RMH for the wonderful care provided during the past weeks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to either the Broadway Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or the Timberville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 101, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
