Ellen Elizabeth Patterson Funkhouser, age 94 of McGaheysville passed away May 12, 2022 in Harrisonburg. Mrs. Funkhouser was born February 25, 1928, in the Spring Creek area of Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Allen Brown and Janet Wine Patterson. She grew up in Spring Creek and attended Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church in her youth. She graduated from Bridgewater High School and Bridgewater College. Mrs. Funkhouser was a school teacher at Turner Ashby High School and later at Stuarts Draft Middle School retiring June 30, 1993. She was a member of the McGaheysville UMC where she sang in the choir. Along with her husband they owned and operated a cow/calf operation on their farm in McGaheysville. She was a devoted wife, and an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.
Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Cynthia Sue Funkhouser, Robert A. “Robbie” Funkhouser Jr.; grandchildren, Elizabeth Funkhouser, Zoe Funkhouser and Michael Funkhouser, a brother, Ashby Patterson.
On June 7, 1952 she married Robert Austin “Bob” Funkhouser, who died January 7, 2007. Mrs. Funkhouser is survived by her sons, Vernon Funkhouser and wife, Jeannette of Warrenton, Charles Funkhouser and wife, Janet of Cumberland, Rhode Island, Steven Funkhouser and wife, Rachel of McGaheysville; six grandchildren, James Funkhouser and wife, Sarah, Benjamin Funkhouser and wife, Caitlin, Aidan Funkhouser, Aislinn Funkhouser, Katelyn Funkhouser, Catherine Funkhouser; great-grandchildren, Emma Funkhouser, Robbie Funkhouser, Adaline Funkhouser, Anastasia Funkhouser; step-grandchildren, Michael Jastroch, Elizabeth Jastroch.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening May 15, 2022 from 5 to 7pm at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Pastor Ilgha Llunga, Pastor Wayne Wright and Rev. Dr. Frederic Miller will conduct the funeral service at 10:00 am Monday May16, 2022 at the McGaheysville UMC. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
Memorial gifts may be made to McGaheysville UMC, P.O. Box 128, McGaheysville, Virginia 22840
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
