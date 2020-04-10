Ellen Louise Lam, 73, a resident of Elkton, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Journeys Crossing. She was born Oct. 16, 1946, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Lillian Christine Dean.
Ellen was employed at Sleepwear Inc. for many years as a seamstress and attended Elkton Pentecostal Church. Her love for sewing continued at home as she would often make clothes and memorabilia for family. She will always be remembered as Maw and for the many memories made with her grandchildren.
On June 27, 1975, she married Carl Richard Lam, who preceded her in death on March 27, 2015.
She is survived by her daughters, Carletta Life and husband, Brad, and Bobbie Pence Lawson and husband, J.R., all of Elkton; sister, Margaretta Isom and husband, Glenn, of Elkton; grandchildren, Bradlee Blosser and husband, B.L. III, Cole Life, Jesse Life and Vanessa Roach; great-grandchildren, Walker Blosser, Jordan Morris and Haley Morris, and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastor Rick Robertson officiating.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
