Ellen Mae Lamb, 83, of Timberville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2021, at her residence. She was born Jan. 6, 1938, in Frederick County, Va., to the late Wilson and Della Weakley.
Ellen was a C.N.A. at Living Waters Nursing Home. She was from the Mennonite faith for many years.
Her husband, Lester Lee Lamb, preceded her in death.
Surviving are two sons, Randy and Donnie; three daughters, Debbie, Amy, and Brenda; one sister, Bernice; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great- great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by one son, Timmy; three brothers; and one sister.
The body was cremated. Services will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
