Ellen Mae Ritchie Garber
Ellen Mae Ritchie Garber, 88, of Broadway, died March 17, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 30, 1935, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Guy Leslie and Amelia Fisher Ritchie.
Ellen lived her entire life in the Broadway, Timberville area. She graduated from the last class at the Broadway High School on Main Street in 1952. She continued classes at Blue Ridge Community College while employed at the First National Bank of Broadway which she worked 47 years. Following retirement, she worked at the Village Library in Broadway for 20 years. She volunteered as a Cub Scout Den Mother, with the local school PTA, Chamber of Commerce and Meals on Wheels. Recently, she enjoyed volunteering at the Plains Museum and Village Library. Ellen loved family time, traveling, crossword puzzles, gardening and enjoyed her walks at the local town park.
On March 19, 1955, she married Warren “Tack” Garber, who preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 2014.
Surviving are son, Vic Garber and wife, Tammy, of Crozet, Va.; granddaughter, Anna Wysocki and husband, Mark; great-granddaughter, Hallie; granddaughter, Madeleine Garber and fiancé, Luke Donegan; son, Van Garber and wife, Siobhan of Liverpool, England; granddaughters, Savannah and Molly Garber; grandson, Liam Garber; nieces, Gina Sager, Kim Belland husband, Fred; great- nieces, Sidney and McKenzie Bell; nephew, Brant Halterman and wife, Laura; great-nephew, Gavin Halterman and numerous beloved Garber nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her two sisters (twins); Jean Ritchie Sager and Jane Ritchie Halterman.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 24, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Plains District Community Center (McCauley Avenue) in Timberville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Plains District Museum and Village Library.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
