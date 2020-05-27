Ellen May Swisher Armentrout
Ellen May Swisher Armentrout passed away peacefully at Brookdale Assisted Living in Harrisonburg, Va., on May 25, 2020, at the age of 93.
Ellen was born in Powell, S.D., on Dec. 27, 1926, to Mary Anna Hall Swisher and Harry Ivan Swisher, who had anxiously awaited her arrival following the loss of infant twin daughters 13 months prior.
Ellen’s grandparents were homesteaders to the Dakota Territory in 1896 and 1900 and she grew up on a ranch on the plains of Haakon County, S.D.
She attended Cherry School #60, a one-room schoolhouse for elementary and intermediate learning. In order to attend high school “in town”, she became a mother’s helper for another family during the week because of the long commute from the ranch. Ellen graduated from Philip High School in Philip, S.D., on May 4, 1944, a year ahead and third in her class.
In October 1944, with her parents’ permission, Ellen accompanied her best friend, Mary Ann, to sit for the Civil Service exam and successfully passed. She was offered a job with the Department of the Navy as a secretary. At 17 years old, Ellen left South Dakota on a train bound for Washington, D.C., with the dream to see the world.
It seems she found her world in D.C. in December 1945. While on a city bus to go shopping in Arlington with her friend, Lynn, she caught the eye of a “cute little sailor” from Lynn’s neighborhood. After some convincing, Ellen allowed Lynn to arrange a blind date even though she thought that was the last thing she needed. On Jan. 16, 1946, Ellen and the “cute little sailor” went on a double date to a wrestling match. Twelve days later, on a city bus to a movie, that sailor proposed. On March 20, 1946, Ellen married Cecil Wright Armentrout, after a six-week courtship.
Following Cecil’s discharge from the Navy, they moved to his family farm just outside of Harrisonburg, Va. On the farm, Cecil and Ellen raised two daughters, Sherry Monette and Mary Ellen. Over the years, Ellen led a busy and fulfilling life as a farm wife and mother, as well as a 4-H leader, holding numerous offices in the Methodist Woman’s Fellowship and supporting her husband’s endeavors in local politics and his service on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors. As her daughters got older, she also worked for Neff Enterprises. She was one of the oldest members of Fellowship United Methodist Church and attended faithfully until her health would not allow it. She was well known in the community for her homemade rolls and cinnamon rolls, which always sold out before the bake sales even started.
Ellen found her calling as a grandmother and great-grandmother. Her loving, quiet nature was a constant presence for her grandchildren. She beamed with pride of her big family and always took the time to brag. Everyone knew she had a favorite, however, no one could agree who it was. She was always ready for a long talk or a Sunday drive and will always be remembered for her farm table lunch spreads after a long day’s work, clean porches and windows, long, flowing nightgowns and fresh dish towels and her shy giggle. She introduced an appreciation for dirt and gardening and the peace of mind that comes from snapping fresh beans. Her grandchildren will forever be grateful for her love in the form of cottage cheese, spoonfuls of homemade jelly, cheddar slices and a diet Pepsi, her bread and butter pickles, homemade pudding and popcorn and for always keeping the marshmallow tin within reach.
Ellen was preceded in death by her loving parents, her devoted husband, Cecil, and four sisters: Jean Gates, Harriet Haviland, Mary Ann Petranek and Pauline Guyer. She is survived by one brother, Paul Swisher (twin to Pauline) of Harrisonburg, Va.; daughters, Sherry Armentrout Leffel and her husband, Eugene, and Mary Ellen Armentrout Martin and her husband, Eddie, both of Harrisonburg, Va.; six grandchildren: Shannon Leffel, Jackie Leffel, Shawn Martin Halveland (Uwe), Brett Martin (Jennifer), Tyson Martin (Kris), Lanae Martin Ritchie (Chad); 11 great grandchildren: Brennan, Spencer, Addison and Rainer Halveland, Tara and Ryan Martin, Rowan and Tatum Martin, Liran Kaminski, Caris and Iyley Ritchie; a very special nephew, Gary Shell (Karen), who Ellen and Cecil thought of as a son; numerous nieces and nephews and one sister-in-law, Anne Liskey (Lee).
The family would like to specially thank Brookdale Assisted Living and the caring staff of Legacy Hospice.
Burial will be private. A register book will be available to sign at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fellowship United Methodist Church, c/o Karen Wheelbarger, 3166 Shen-Lake Drive, Rockingham, VA 22802 or Fellowship Community Cemetery, c/o Donna Flook, 7199 Indian Trail Road, Rockingham, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
