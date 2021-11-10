Ellen Michael Layman, 94, of Keezletown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Ellen was born Oct. 8, 1927, to the late John and Virginia Eva Tibbens Michael.
Ellen was a lifelong member of the Keezletown United Methodist Church. She loved showing her architectural skills by drawing houses that her husband would construct. As one of her hobbies, she was an excellent baker and was well known throughout Keezletown for her delicious homemade pies. She also enjoyed playing cards, going to plays and loved attending outings with her friends and family.
Mrs. Layman is survived by her grandchildren, whom she raised and cared for over the years, Krista Reedy and friend, Justin, Misty Khanna and husband, Richard, Randal “R.J” and Amber Smith; her great-grandchildren, Tristen, Alexis, Averei and Oaklen, Brayden, Gracie, Lisa and Ryan; a son, Richard Layman; daughter, Lori Hart and grandchildren, Holly and Tracy Layman; canine companion, Peaches and numerous extended grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Layman.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Keezletown United Methodist Church Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at 5 p.m. with Pastor Joel Robinette officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A meal will follow the service.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
